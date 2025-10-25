High-profile names who failed to get on ballot paper in race for Aras

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There were three names on the ballot paper in the Irish presidential election – and two candidates after Jim Gavin withdrew – but several other high-profile names had initially shown interest or been linked to running for the Aras.

There was some criticism of the small number of candidates, leading to focus on the strict nomination criteria.

To be eligible to run, a candidate must be over the age of 35 and have been nominated either by 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities.

During the count, Aontu leader Peadar Toibin was among those who spoilt their vote and wrote in the name of Maria Steen.

Ms Steen, a barrister and a member of Catholic advocacy group the Iona Institute, came closest of the other prospective candidates to getting her name on the ballot paper.

The mother-of-five who was a prominent voice among those campaigning for “no” votes in referendums on abortion and same-sex marriage, received the backing of 18 TDs and senators to get on the ballot paper – just two short of the 20 nominations required.

Another who failed to get the required support was millionaire entrepreneur Gareth Sheridan.

The pharma tycoon received the backing of two county councils but failed to reach the total of four to become a candidate.

There had been speculation that a number of celebrities would run in the election race, but none of their campaigns materialised.

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor went as far as planning to address meetings of Dublin City Council and Kildare County Council to gain support for his bid.

He later announced he was withdrawing in a post on social media.

McGregor said he had been “sincere and genuine” about his intentions to contest the election and he had been “truly humbled” by the “support and encouragement” he had received.

He claimed the constitution ensured the election was “fixed to ensure only Establishment approved candidates may be selected on the ballot”.

Earlier this year, McGregor lost his appeal against a civil jury’s finding in favour of Dublin woman Nikita Hand, who accused him of rape.

Live Aid campaigner Bob Geldof spoke to Taoiseach Micheal Martin about becoming the Fianna Fail presidential nominee, but later said neither he nor Mr Martin were serious about the bid.

Riverdance star Michael Flatley and weather forecaster Joanna Donnelly also suggested at one point they would seek a nomination.

Flatley, who announced his intention to contest the presidency in July during a court case over works carried out at his Cork mansion, withdrew his interest in September.

Other political names mentioned in the race for the Aras included Mr Martin, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty, Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly, Fianna Fail MEP Billy Kelleher, SDLP MP Colum Eastwood and independent senator Frances Black.