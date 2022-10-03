Conservative Party conference on lockdown due to ‘potential security alert’
Delegates not allowed to enter or leave International Convention Centre in Birmingham
The Conservative Party conference has been locked down because of a “potential security alert”, police have said.
Delegates were not being allowed to enter or leave the event, held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham, on Monday afternoon.
The alert was reported shortly before the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was due to address the annual conference.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “Due to a potential security alert we have temporarily restricted access to and from the ICC.”
No further details were immediately given on the reason for the alert.
A crowd was seen gathering outside the entrance to the convention centre as the lockdown continued, with police officers on the scene.
The conference has been protected by an extensive security operation mounted by police and stewards, including bag searches and body scanners.
Protesters have been gathering near the venue, where Jacob Rees-Mogg was chased and heckled on Sunday.
The business secretary faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, escorted by several police officers.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said protesters also “shouted abuse” at him.
West Midlands Police said on Sunday that no arrests had been made in relation to any disorder.
“Thousands of people supporting a variety of causes have exercised their right to protest in the city centre,” a statement added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies