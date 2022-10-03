Conservative Party conference on lockdown due to ‘potential security alert’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Conservative Party conference has been locked down because of a “potential security alert”, police have said.

Delegates were not being allowed to enter or leave the event, held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham, on Monday afternoon.

The alert was reported shortly before the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, was due to address the annual conference.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “Due to a potential security alert we have temporarily restricted access to and from the ICC.”

No further details were immediately given on the reason for the alert.

A crowd was seen gathering outside the entrance to the convention centre as the lockdown continued, with police officers on the scene.

The conference has been protected by an extensive security operation mounted by police and stewards, including bag searches and body scanners.

Protesters have been gathering near the venue, where Jacob Rees-Mogg was chased and heckled on Sunday.

The business secretary faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, escorted by several police officers.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said protesters also “shouted abuse” at him.

West Midlands Police said on Sunday that no arrests had been made in relation to any disorder.

“Thousands of people supporting a variety of causes have exercised their right to protest in the city centre,” a statement added.