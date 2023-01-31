Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have offered a £10,000 award for anyone with information to help find missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her newborn baby.

Constance, 35, has been missing with the baby - believed to be a few weeks old now - and her rapist partner Mark Gordon since 5 January.

Detectives have now traced the couple to Newhaven in East Sussex after they were dropped off in a taxi before 5am on Sunday 8 January just outside the entrance to the port.

They were seen carrying the bags containing the blue two-man tent, sleeping bags and pillows that they had purchased from Argos the evening before – meaning they could still be camping somewhere in the UK.

However, they were no longer in possession of the pushchair that they were previously seen with after they dumped it in Flower and Dean Walk, E1, at 23:46hrs on Saturday, 7 January.

The Metropolitan Police said a team of officers have been “working around the clock” to trace Constance Marten, Mark Gordon, 48, and their newborn baby and are continuing to urge the public to report any sightings of the family to the police – and are now offering a £10,000 reward for information that leads to them being found.

Detective superintendent Lewis Basford added: “We have no evidence to suggest that they boarded a ferry in Newhaven, and we still strongly believe that they remain here in the UK – although they could be anywhere. Our enquiries also establish that the baby was alive and with them when they got the taxi to Newhaven.

“We know they were still in possession of camping equipment on Sunday, 8 January and so I’d encourage people to remain vigilant and keep a look out for a blue tent. Please keep your eyes peeled, especially while you are out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or while you’re walking the dog, and report any information to us.”

More follows...