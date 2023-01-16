Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother who is missing with her newborn baby and partner was a “talented actress”, according to friends.

Police have issued a direct plea to Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, and are making “urgent enquiries” to track the trio down after they went missing on January 5.

The mother and baby belong to an aristocratic household that once possessed a sprawling country estate with links to the royal family, as revealed by The Independent.

As concern for the family grows, worried friends have spoken out about the former Tatler magazine babe of the month who enrolled at East 15 drama school in Essex before dropping out in 2016. Speaking to The Sunday Times, a former friend revealed that she had been a promising actress in her youth.

If you have any information relating to the disappearance of Constance or Mark, please email thomas.kingsley@independent.co.uk

The former classmate at East 15 drama school, said: “She was just beautiful, full of life, full of kindness ... and she was very, very talented.

“Just a stunning person inside and out. I was kind of bowled over by her really.”

After graduating from Leeds University, Ms Marten studied for an NCTJ qualification in journalism, then joined an acting course at East 15 drama school.

The friend was shocked when she dropped out, adding that she was a “very good actress” and “could have gone far” but lost interest in drama. They claimed that while they were studying together, Constance was in an unstable relationship with a man her classmates had never met.

Police released a CCTV image of a woman believed to be Constance Marten (Greater Manchester Police)

The friend said she attempted to get in contact with Constance via Facebook and phone but did not receive a response.

Police said Ms Marten is believed to have “very recently” given birth, adding that “neither she nor the baby have been assessed by medical professionals”.

The couple was initially travelling in a vehicle that was found broken down near junction four - Farnworth, Bolton - of the M61 on 5 January, police said.

A missing persons investigation was launched by Greater Manchester Police after the vehicle was found but no occupants were present. The couple's last known sighting was on 7 January at East Ham station in Newham, east London, between 11.45am and 12:30pm.

The Met said that detectives from Essex Police established that the trio took a taxi from Harwich to East Ham station that day.

They are believed to have left their vehicle in Bolton, travelled to Liverpool and then to Harwich, and there were also confirmed sightings of them in Colchester.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford made a direct plea to the couple to make contact with officers and said there are a number of officers “carrying out urgent enquiries to find Constance, Mark and their baby”.

He said: “Constance and Mark, I appeal directly to you, please think of your baby's health and wellbeing, and get in touch with us so we can ensure your child is medically well and has no underlying issues.

“Please do this for your child. You wouldn't be able to forgive yourself if they became poorly. All we want to do is help you and your baby.”

He also appealed to members of the public who might have seen the trio to contact police.

He said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we have a number of officers from across the Met carrying out urgent enquiries to find Constance, Mark and their baby.

“The help from members of the public has been invaluable over the past week and I would appeal to anyone who believes they have seen Constance, Mark or their newborn baby - either in London or further afield - to contact us without delay. Together we can ensure they and their newborn baby are safe and well.”

Anyone with information can call 020 7175 0785 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.