Urgent appeal as couple with newborn baby go missing near motorway

Parents and child were last seen by M61 near Bolton on Thursday evening

Liam James
Friday 06 January 2023 13:47
Constance Marten, Mark Gordon (pictured) and their child were last seen on Thursday night

Constance Marten, Mark Gordon (pictured) and their child were last seen on Thursday night

(GMP)

Police are searching for a couple who went missing with their newborn baby near a motorway outside Bolton, Greater Manchester on Thursday evening.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, along with their child, were last seen at around 6.30pm after their vehicle broke down near junction four of the M61.

The family left the motorway safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links Highfield and Little Hulton, around three miles south of Bolton town centre, Greater Manchester Police said.

Mr Gordon was described as wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten, who has a southern accent, was wearing a burgundy coat. The baby was swaddled.

Officers said they had evidence to suggest the child was born very recently but had not been seen medical professionals since birth.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, head of public protection at Greater Manchester Police, said: “As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance: Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours – to keep your beautiful newborn safe.

Anchor Lane Bridge over the M61, near where the family was last seen

(Google)

“As you know, it’s really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be.”

Greater Manchester Police said anyone with information should get in touch on 999 quoting 2657 05/01/21. The force can also be contacted via gmp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

