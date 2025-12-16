Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Inquest into deaths of three teenagers outside Co Tyrone disco deferred

Connor Currie, 16, and 17-year-olds Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard died in a fatal crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Co Tyrone.

Rebecca Black
Tuesday 16 December 2025 14:28 GMT
From left, James Bradley, father of Morgan Barnard, Ciara Currie, mother of Connor Currie, solicitor Darragh Mackin, Eamonn Currie, father of Connor Currie, Eddie Barnard, uncle of Morgan Barnard outside Belfast Coroner’s Court, after the preliminary inquest hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)
From left, James Bradley, father of Morgan Barnard, Ciara Currie, mother of Connor Currie, solicitor Darragh Mackin, Eamonn Currie, father of Connor Currie, Eddie Barnard, uncle of Morgan Barnard outside Belfast Coroner’s Court, after the preliminary inquest hearing (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

An inquest into the deaths of three teenagers in a crush outside a disco in Co Tyrone will not start until a criminal trial has completed, a preliminary hearing has been told.

Connor Currie, 16, and 17-year-olds Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard died in a fatal crush at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel, in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

They were among hundreds of young people queuing to enter the venue for a St Patrick’s Day disco on March 17 2019.

The hotel owner and a self-employed security worker have denied charges of manslaughter, with a trial to get under way in 2026.

A preliminary hearing took place at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Tuesday ahead of an inquest into the deaths of the three teenagers.

Their families were among those who attended the brief hearing presided over by coroner Maria Dougan.

It heard that the inquest will not get under way until the criminal proceedings have concluded.

Another preliminary hearing is set to take place next year.

Hotel owner Michael McElhatton, 58, of Rock Road, Moneymore, Co Londonderry and a self-employed member of security staff, Seamus Mitchell, 47, of Mullan Road, Coagh have been charged with three counts of manslaughter.

At a hearing at Belfast Crown Court last week, both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial is expected to start in October 2026, and to last for around three months.

