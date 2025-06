Co-op gives customers 25% off shopping after cyber attack. How you can claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following a cyber attack that disrupted payments and led to bare shelves, Co-op is offering its members £10 off when they spend £40 or more as a gesture of gratitude.

In May, a significant cyber attack impacted the Co-op's stock availability, resulting in empty shelves for shoppers as the disruption continued.

The attack also resulted in hackers stealing members' personal data, including names and contact information.

The Co-op was just one of a number of retailers and other firms to have been hit by a raft of cyber attacks striking the sector in recent months.

Marks & Spencer was forced to halt all online orders after a cyber incident in April, which bosses have said was likely to cost the business around £300 million, while Harrods was also hit.

open image in gallery M&S was also badly impacted by the cyber attacks, which could have cost the business in the region of £300 million ( AP )

The convenience retailer announced the “thank you” as its 2,300 food stores returned to usual trading, with all marketing activity resuming including a new national summer advertising campaign.

The offer, to “express gratitude” to the grocer’s six and a half million members who supported the business during the attack, provides 25% off a £40 in-store shop.

The offer, which can be used by members once, takes effect from June 18 and runs until midnight on June 24.

The deal will also be available to new members.

Co-op managing director of food Matt Hood said: “I’m very proud that, thanks to the work of our colleagues, we are very near to making a full and complete recovery from the recent cyber-attack on our Co-op, and I’m delighted to see our stores looking back to normal and being able to serve our shoppers and communities.

“We are so grateful to our member owners for their support and patience with us during what was a very difficult time and hope this gesture of appreciation goes a little way to showing them our thanks, with more value rewards to come over the summer.”