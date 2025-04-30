Co-op forced to close IT system over attempted hack days after M&S cyberattack
It comes after a devastating cyberattack left M&S with empty shelves and a slashed market value
Another major supermarket was forced to fend off a cyberattack just days after M&S was left with empty shelves following a devastating hack.
Co-op, which has over 7,000 stores across the UK, shut down its IT system after hackers tried to gain “unauthorised access” to its network earlier this week.
It comes after Scotland Yard was called in to investigate a cyberattack that left Marks & Spencer unable to fulfil contactless payments and ‘click and collect’ orders, leaving it with empty shelves and a slashed market value.
A Co-op spokesperson said:“We have recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems.
“As a result, we have taken proactive steps to keep our systems safe, which has resulted in a small impact to some of our back office and call centre services.
“All our stores (including quick commerce operations) and funeral homes are trading as usual. We are working hard to reduce any disruption to our services and would like to thank our colleagues, members, partners and suppliers for their understanding during this period.
“We are not asking our members or customers to do anything differently at this point. We will continue to provide updates as necessary.”
