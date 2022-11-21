Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cornflour starts to vanish from supermarket shelves over low demand

Diminishing demand leads to item being discontinued from supermarkets

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 21 November 2022 12:10
Comments
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cornflour has started to disappear from supermarket shelves, leaving some customers up in arms.

UK supermarket giant Tesco revealed that the product had been “discontinued” due to diminishing demand.

The shortage was revealed after a disgruntled customer took to social media to complain about the absence of the starch.

A spokesman for Tesco responded by saying: “Cornflour has been discontinued because of low customer demand I'm afraid.”

This prompted outrage on the internet forum Mumsnet, with users saying that although they often did not buy the product more than once every six months, it was still an essential part of their food cupboard.

Recommended

But after customers criticised Tesco, the supermarket giant clarified the situation, announcing that it had not completely discontinued cornflour and promised to attempt to improve availability across its more than 4,000 stores.

Cornflour is often used to thicken liquid-based foods such as gravies, soups, casseroles and custards. The fine texture of the gluten-free starch means it is less likely to form in lumps in comparison to ordinary flour.

Tesco said it is working to address cornflour shortage

(Getty)

Another appealing attribute is that cornflour is flavourless, so it won't taint the taste of your dishes.

The product is also a popular choice when looking to add crispiness to meat dishes such as fried chicken.

Cornflour is created by removing the skin and germ from the corn, before the starchy liquid is extracted and dried. It is then finely ground to make the cornflour shoppers pick up off the shelves.

Cornflour can also be used when baking sweet treats, such as shortbread. It helps give it a light texture and a “melt in the mouth” type quality.

Cornflour joins eggs as the latest food item to suffer shortages.

Egg farmers have warned that customers could face shortages as producers consider stopping production (PA)

(PA Archive)

Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK. Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time.

Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues.

An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”.

A bird flu outbreak has also resulted in laying hens being culled, the British Free Range Egg Producers Association added.

Recommended

Shoppers have posted images of empty shelves or notices about supply issues affecting egg stocks in stores.

A Sainsbury’s customer tweeted a picture of a sign apologising for “any inconvenience” caused by the availability of eggs in a store.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in