Coronation bank holiday rejected by cost-cutting council

A bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles has been rejected by councillors in Shetland.

The coronoation bank holiday, scheduled for Monday May 8, was unanimously rejected by members of Shetland council’s policy and resources committee, who agreed not to grant public sector workers the additional day off, citing the current financial pressures facing the local authority.

The council also cited the impact a day off school would have on pupils as a reason to reject the holiday.

The council previously warned that cuts will be necessary to save money in 2023-24.

Shetland council previously warned that cuts will be necessary to save money in 2023-24 (Simon Calder )

Awarding the additional holiday would have cost an estimated £91,907 based on the council’s wage bill for 2022-23.

The council will allow public sector workers to book a day’s leave if they want to take part in the national celebration.

The coronation is due to take place on May 6, and an additional bank holiday is scheduled for two days later for people to volunteer in their communities.

The bank holidays will see schools and non-essential services closed across the country.

National holidays are a devolved matter in Scotland and there is no legal obligation on the local authority to recognise coronation day as a public holiday.

However, Shetland previously recognised a one-off bank holiday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.

A Shetland council spokesman said: “Councillors took a decision at the policy and resources committee not to award an extra day’s leave in view of the current financial pressures facing the council.

“Concerns were also expressed about school pupils losing another day of learning as a result of schools being closed to accommodate the additional day’s leave.

“Council staff who are scheduled to work on Monday May 8 and who wish to join the celebrations can book annual leave in the usual way.

“Managers are encouraged to grant leave where possible.”

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London and 2,000 guests are expected to be in attendance.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. King Charles and Camilla will be joined by family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.