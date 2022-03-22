Corrie McKeague: Missing RAF gunner died after being tipped into bin lorry, inquest finds
Body of airman, 23, who vanished during night out in 2016, has never been found
RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after getting into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, an inquest has concluded.
The airman, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs shop. His body has never been found, despite extensive searches.
On Tuesday, an inquest jury recorded a narrative conclusion that McKeague died at approximately 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in association with multiple injuries”.
In their conclusion, they said Mr McKeague’s “death was contributed to by impaired judgment due to alcohol consumption”.
They said there were “ineffective bin locks”, an “ineffective search of the bin” before it was tipped, and “poor visibility through a Perspex viewing window on the lorry”.
Members of McKeague’s family, including his mother, father, two brothers and his daughter’s mother, were in court as the jury returned its findings.
The inquest, in Ipswich, was earlier told that McKeague, who was stationed at RAF Honington, had slept in a bin before.
He had also slept under bin bags on a previous night out, using them “like a blanket”, and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, the hearing was told.
More follows
