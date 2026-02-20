Cosla hits out at increased ‘toxic online behaviour’ as councillors set budgets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of Scotland’s council umbrella body has called for people to be respectful amid an increase in abuse of councillors.

Shona Morrison, the president of Cosla, made the intervention on Friday, saying more abuse had been levelled at councillors as they set annual budgets – which include any increases to council tax and cuts to services.

In a statement, she said: “Cosla is concerned to see increasing levels of toxic online behaviour and abuse directed towards Scotland’s elected members, particularly in the wake of councils setting their budgets and council tax levels for the year.

“Councillors across Scotland are dedicated public servants carrying out their democratic duties on behalf of their communities.

“They deserve to do so free from intimidation, harassment, or personal attack.

“Budget decisions are taken locally, transparently, and with great care by councillors who have their communities’ best interests at heart and who work tirelessly to protect essential local services under financial constraint.

“Public debate and scrutiny are vital components of our democracy but abuse, intimidation, and targeted harassment have no place in that discussion.

“Cosla urges all individuals and organisations to engage respectfully, and to recognise that councillors are making incredibly difficult decisions as they work to safeguard essential local services within a national funding landscape that remains extremely challenging.

“In a world that feels increasingly fractured, building trust in our democracy is rooted in how we treat each other and to that end we welcome robust and open debate and discussion while remaining respectful.”