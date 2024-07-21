Support truly

Around half of girls and young women are contemplating cosmetic procedures to change their appearance, according to new research.

The study, by Girlguiding, also found almost four in ten girls aged between 11 and 16 said they have been on a diet while over half said they want to lose weight.

Researchers at the youth organisation, which polled 2,734 girls and young women, found just over a quarter of girls aged between 11 and 16 said they would contemplate cosmetic alterations to their appearance at some point in the next two decades. The figure rose to almost half for girls aged between 17 and 21.

The study, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, discovered just over half of girls aged between seven and 21 have experienced negative comments about the way they look.

Angela Salt, chief executive of Girlguiding, said: “It is so disheartening to see the devastating impact appearance pressures continue to have on girls in our society, and just how young these girls are.

Our research shows that these worries are consuming for girls, which inevitably affects their day-to-day wellbeing and confidence. Angela Salt

“Our research shows that these worries are consuming for girls, which inevitably affects their day-to-day wellbeing and confidence. That’s why it’s so important for this issue to be addressed and more transparency is required online.

“For us at Girlguiding, it’s crucial we to continue to offer a safe space for girls where they are free to be themselves, have fun, learn, explore, and feel empowered to know they can do anything.”

Researchers found around six in ten girls aged between 11 and 21 are aware of friends or peers who have had an eating disorder.

The study found almost half of the girls of that age group said they have seen images which made them feel insecure in the last year, while just over half said they wished they looked the way they do with online filters.

Girls as young as seven reported feeling like they are subjected to different beauty standards and greater scrutiny than boys of the same age.