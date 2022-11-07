Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

One in four Britons have less than £100 savings amid fears of over growing debt in cost of living crisis

Britons are urged to talk about their financial worries as winter approaches

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 07 November 2022 09:19
Comments
Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter

A quarter of adults in the UK have less than £100 in savings as bills continue to surge, a survey says.

One in six people have no savings at all, according to Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) who spoke to 3,000 adults.

This means that millions of people in the UK are facing soaring bills with nothing to lean on.

With no financial safety net, more people are now likely to have borrow money in order to cover the rise in the cost of living.

But two in five people who use credit are already anxious about how much they owe, and over a third are worried about the number of different products they have, the survey shows,

As winter arrives, the cost of living crisis is becoming increasingly difficult as many households will be forced to choose between heating or eating.

Recommended

With money a growing strain, MaPS has said it is more important than ever for people to have conversations about money.

It is running a week-long Talk Money campaign encouraging the public to share their financial worries and take free debt advice.

The service runs the Moneyhelper website which include a free debt advice locator.

A recent survey shows millions have no savings to lean on as bills surge

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

But the survey revealed that 81 per cent of people avoid discussing their finances, with 21 per cent saying they do not want to be judged, 19 per cent fearing placing their burden on others, and 17 per cent citing shame or embarassment.

“Millions of people find it a challenge to save and this leaves them vulnerable when sudden expenditure items arise,” Caroline Siarkiewicz, Chief Executive of the Money and Pensions Service, said.

“When you add in the anxiety that they feel with their credit commitments, the weight of that worry can quickly become overwhelming,”

Recommended

“We want everyone to start the conversation with family or friends and share the burden of any money worries.

“By dealing with the problem head on, people can discover just how helpful free debt advice can be and see the importance of talking to their creditors early. They can also begin to find a way forward, no matter how difficult their situation might feel.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in