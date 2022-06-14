Poll: How worried are you about the cost-of-living crisis?
Vote in our reader poll and let us know which issues are affecting you
From fuel, energy and food prices going up, to wages going down - the cost-of-living crisis in the UK is never far from the top of the news agenda right now. And we want to know how you’re feeling about it.
Day in day out, we at The Independent brings you the latest stories and updates - from what policy makers at the heart of politics are up to from our reporting team at the heart of Westminster, to the stories affecting real people every day from our reporters on the ground.
We also have explainers to help you digest the numbers and of course we make sure we cover the latest cost-saving tips from people like money saving expert Martin Lewis. In our opinion section IndyVoices, you’ll find the hottest takes on the big stories of the day, from our regular columnists and our wide pool of writers.
Now, we want to hear from you. Take part in our reader poll and let us know how you’re feeling about the cost-of-living crisis - what issue are you most worried about. If you choose ‘other’, make sure you let us know in the comments what you would have voted for.
Your answers will help inform our coverage, explainers, events and expert ‘Ask Me Anythings’. Use the comments section to let us know how we can help you and check back soon to see the results of the reader poll.
Take part in our reader poll by voting below.
