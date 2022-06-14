Poll: How worried are you about the cost-of-living crisis?

Vote in our reader poll and let us know which issues are affecting you

Becky Barnes
Tuesday 14 June 2022 17:24
Comments
<p>Let us know what you think in our reader poll </p>

(PA)

From fuel, energy and food prices going up, to wages going down - the cost-of-living crisis in the UK is never far from the top of the news agenda right now. And we want to know how you’re feeling about it.

Day in day out, we at The Independent brings you the latest stories and updates - from what policy makers at the heart of politics are up to from our reporting team at the heart of Westminster, to the stories affecting real people every day from our reporters on the ground.

We also have explainers to help you digest the numbers and of course we make sure we cover the latest cost-saving tips from people like money saving expert Martin Lewis. In our opinion section IndyVoices, you’ll find the hottest takes on the big stories of the day, from our regular columnists and our wide pool of writers.

Now, we want to hear from you. Take part in our reader poll and let us know how you’re feeling about the cost-of-living crisis - what issue are you most worried about. If you choose ‘other’, make sure you let us know in the comments what you would have voted for.

Your answers will help inform our coverage, explainers, events and expert ‘Ask Me Anythings’. Use the comments section to let us know how we can help you and check back soon to see the results of the reader poll.

Take part in our reader poll by voting below.

Cost of living: how to get help

The cost of living crisis has touched every corner of the UK, pushing families to the brink with rising food and fuel prices.

  • If you need to access a food bank, find your local council’s website using gov.uk and then use the local authority’s site to locate your nearest centre.
  • The Trussell Trust, which runs many foodbanks, has a similar tool. Citizens Advice provides free help to people in need. The organisation can help you find grants or benefits, or advise on rent, debt and budgeting.
  • If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

