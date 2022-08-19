Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.

Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.

With inflation subsequently rising to a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent, driving up the cost of consumer goods as wages drop 3 per cent in value, and only a bleak winter of spiralling energy costs on the horizon, it is becoming ever more clear that more help will be required.

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson appears to have washed his hands of the nation’s problems so it will be up to either foreign secretary Liz Truss or Mr Sunak to hit the ground running once the Tory leadership contest is concluded and ring the changes as soon as they enter 10 Downing Street on 6 September.

Nadhim Zahawi, Mr Sunak’s successor as chancellor, has reportedly already told Treasury officials to prepare to issue further payouts now that Ofgem’s energy price cap is expected to rise again in both October and in January, initially to £3,600 and then to a whopping £4,200.

Here is a reminder of the support measures from the government, when they will be paid out and to whom.

£400 Energy Bill Discount

Every household with a domestic electricity connection will receive this discount to cushion the blow of soaring prices.

This replaces a planned £200 universal loan that was announced in February and met with instant derision, prompting it to be doubled and turned into a grant so that citizens are no longer required to pay it back.

Energy suppliers will apply it automatically to bills in monthly instalments, subtracting £66 from your total in October and November and £67 in December, January, February and March respectively.

You should contact your electricity provider if you have not received your first discount by the end of October.

£650 Cost of Living Payment

To qualify for this one-off relief measure, you must be in receipt of Child Tax Credit and/or Working Tax Credit or be entitled to a payment from one of the following means-tested benefits schemes during the assessment period of 26 April to 25 May 2022:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

Millions of people will now have received their first instalment of £326, most of which were paid out between 14 and 31 July, with the remaining £324 due in bank accounts this autumn.

That said, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said that more complex claims or those awaiting an award decision might have to wait a little longer while their cases are resolved.

The exception to the above is for those on Tax Credits, who will not receive their first instalment until September, with the second following this winter.

You can report a payment you believe to be missing here.

The £650 is paid per claim, so a couple living together would only be entitled to one payment.

Benefits claimants deemed ineligible for the payment are recipients of New Style Employment and Support Allowance, Contributory Employment and Support Allowance and New Style Jobseeker’s Allowance unless you also receive Universal Credit.

£300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment

Pensioner households will receive this automatically and added to their Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) in November or December this year.

As with the above relief measures, there is no need to apply.

All you need to qualify is to be over the state pension age of 66 in the qualifying week of 19 to 25 September 2022 and to be in receipt of the WFP.

Given that the latter grant typically amounts to between £200 and £300 to cover energy costs, this is effectively a doubling of the money made available.

Again, this is paid per claim, so a couple living together would only be entitled to one payment.

The only conditions under which someone aged 66 or over might not qualify can be found here.

£150 Disability Cost of Living Payment

This grant will be paid out in September to eligible individuals who have already received one of a number of qualifying disability benefits prior to 25 May 2022. These are:

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance for adults

Disability Living Allowance for children

Personal Independence Payment

Adult Disability Payment (in Scotland)

Child Disability Payment (in Scotland)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

War Pension Mobility Supplement

If you receive disability benefits from both the Ministry of Defence and the DWP, you will only receive one payout of £150, not two.