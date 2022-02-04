Water and sewerage bills will increase in England and Wales by almost 2 per cent, Water UK has announced.

The 1.7 per cent jump from April will see average household costs rise by around £7 to £419.

The hike comes as families across the country struggle with the cost-of-living crisis, which will be exacerbated from April when annual energy prices rise by nearly £700.

The energy regulator Ofgem announced its largest ever price cap leap earlier this week, with the new limit set at £1,971 for typical-use households.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak admitted that this will adversely impact much of the population. “The price rise is so significant that it’s not just those families who are on benefits that are going to feel the pinch, it’s actually middle income families as well,” he said on Thursday.

However, the Tory frontbencher sought to soften the blow by unveiling a £350 support package for most households, which critics said will not do enough to help the most vulnerable.

“For [the] poorest, it would have been better just to raise benefits in line with inflation,” Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said. His organisation has predicted that workers on an annual salary of £30,000 will be £400 poorer next financial year.

An Office for National Statistics (ONS) study released on Friday showed that 20 per cent of adults in Britain are already finding it harder to pay bills than a year ago.

Some 69 per cent of respondents said they had noticed the rising cost of living, with food and gas prices being listed as the most common reasons.

