Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s worst-hit areas for living standards have been revealed as the government is urged to do more to boost growth across every region.

Sir Keir Starmer’s renewed focus on the cost of living in the new year is “understandable”, research group Centre for Cities says, but must be underpinned by stronger economic growth.

Britain’s cost of living crisis continues to be unmanageable for millions, with a recent report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation finding that 14.2 million people continue to live in poverty. Of these, a record 6.8 million are in the deepest form of deprivation.

Looking at statistics from the ONS, Centre for Cities identified the UK city facing the highest income deprivation as Blackburn, followed by Hull, Birmingham and Bradford.

These are the places with the highest share of their neighbourhoods being placed in the 20 most deprived by ONS statistics.

The cities with the least were Aldershot, Cambridge, Reading and Exeter. This reveals a general pattern in the data, where the highest rates of deprivation.

In the decade to 2025, average incomes increased an average of 8 per cent, according to ONS data. Seeing the highest rise in weekly cash terms was Cambridge, at an extra £123.22 on average. Followed by Warrington (£119.07), Bristol (£111.01) and Stoke (£100.71).

Taking the biggest loss in real-terms income growth was Crawley, at £59.85 lower on average. This was followed by Derby (−£56.92), Gloucester (−£55.41), and Exeter (−£53.32).

Andrew Carter, chief executive of Centre for Cities, said: “It is understandable that the Government has shifted its emphasis onto the cost of living in recent weeks, but ultimately it is stronger economic growth that raises household incomes. Without growth, cost-of-living fixes can only ever be temporary.

“Nationally, the last decade has delivered the same amount of growth in living standards as we typically experienced in a single year prior to 2008.

He added: “As the Prime Minister has said, 2026 needs to be the year that ‘politics shows it can help again’. The test, at the end of this year, will be whether we are seeing more jobs, higher wages, and stronger local growth in more places across the country.”