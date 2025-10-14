Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Thousands of Costa Coffee outlets are offering £1 drinks today

The offer lasts strictly for one day only

Albert Toth
Tuesday 14 October 2025 11:16 BST
Japan: AI technology meets coffee beans at Tokyo coffee trade show

Caffeine lovers can bag themselves a heavily discounted cup of coffee for one day only on Tuesday 14 October as a popular cafe chain runs a limited-time offer.

In partnership with Co-Op, thousands of Costa Coffee machines will be dispensing popular drinks for just £1 on Monday. Over 50 drinks are included in the offer, meaning those who prefer decaf, tea, hot chocolate and cold beverages can all cash in.

The deal will mean a significant saving for customers, with many of these barista-quality drinks typically priced between £2.50 and £3.50.

The promotion is accessible at over 1,400 Co-op locations that house convenient Costa Express machines.

In partnership with Co-Op, thousands of Costa Coffee machines will be dispensing popular drinks for just £1 today
In partnership with Co-Op, thousands of Costa Coffee machines will be dispensing popular drinks for just £1 today (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Co-op said the deal was part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to “deliver value to communities and provide quality, convenient options at an affordable price”.

Customers wishing to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity should note that the £1 price is valid only on Tuesday, October 14, and applies while stocks last.

Co-op has steadily expanded its network of stores offering Costa Express machines since 2018, making these self-serve units a common sight in many of its stores.

Shoppers can find their nearest Co-op with a Costa machine using the retailer's online store finder.

Lyndsey Thornton, Co-op’s Food To Go Buying Manager, said: “Our shoppers love a Costa Coffee and as a convenience retailer with stores across the UK, we are perfectly placed to give them a convenient hot drink hit whether they’re on the go or popping in for their daily essentials.

“This exclusive to Co-op £1 deal offers an amazing saving, and part of our ongoing commitment to deliver value to our shoppers. I would tell customers to run, not walk for this offer!”

