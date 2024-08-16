Support truly

A 13-year-old girl died just hours after taking one sip of a Costa Coffee hot chocolate following a “failure to follow the processes in place to discuss allergies”, an inquest concluded.

Hannah Jacobs, 13, had a severe dairy allergy and suffered an “immediate reaction” after drinking the beverage, which should have been made with soya milk, while out with her mother in February 2022.

Commenting on the inquest outcome, the parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, co-founders of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, a food allergy charity, said: “Today, along with Hannah’s grief-stricken mum Abi and on behalf of other parents who have lost children to food allergies, we once again urge the government to appoint an allergy tsar – a national champion for the one in three people who live not just with food allergies, but all types of allergic disease including asthma and eczema.”

Assistant coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe said: “The root cause of this death is a failure to follow the processes in place to discuss allergies combined with a failure of communication between the mother and the barista.”

The coroner also noted that on the day of her death “neither Hannah nor her mother were carrying an epi-pen that had been prescribed”.

The parents of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse who died in 2016 after suffering a severe allergic reaction to sesame baked into a Pret-a-Manger baguette have called for “urgent” government action to “improve understanding” of allergies across schools, businesses and society generally.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse ,15, died in 2016 after suffering a severe allergic reaction to sesame baked into a Pret-a-Manger baguette. ( Ednan-Laperouse family )

A post-mortem examination found Hannah died after suffering from a hypersensitive anaphylactic reaction triggered by an ingredient in her hot chocolate that caused an allergic response.

There had been a “failure of communication” between the coffee shop staff and Hannah Jacobs’ mother.

Jacobs,13, had been allergic to dairy, along with fish and eggs, since she was a toddler, an East London Coroner’s Court was told at the inquest.

Her mother, Abimbola Duyile, ordered two takeaway soya hot chocolates from the coffee chain before taking Hannah to a dental appointment and said her “anger gave way to terror” after her child’s reaction to the drink.

Ms Duyile stressed to the coffee shop staff that her daughter had an allergy and that it was vital for staff to clean the equipment when they made her drink.

In a statement in court, she said Hannah “abruptly got up and went to the toilet and shouted ‘that was not soya milk’”. She said her daughter’s reaction “happened quickly” and she was coughing up phlegm and had chest pains.

Ms Duyile rushed Hannah to a nearby chemist as her “lips and mouth were very swollen and she was itchy”.

“My initial response was of anger to the Costa Coffee staff – it gave way to terror,” she said.

Hannah collapsed in the chemist and a pharmacist administered an EpiPen injection in her leg. Resuscitation attempts began when a customer alerted an ambulance and paramedics arrived to continue resuscitation efforts. Hannah was eventually rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead by 1pm, according to her family’s lawyers.

Hannah’s mother, Abimbola Duyile, has said: “Treating allergy training as a tick box exercise is not acceptable, being a medical professional and not reacting quickly to even a possible anaphylactic reaction is not acceptable and the consequence of all of this is that my daughter is no longer here.”

In the inquest previously, it was heard that, at the time of Hannah’s death on February 8 2023, allergen training for new Costa staff involved online modules that could be accessed at home and a quiz that trainees had to pass.