Four people found dead at a house near Norwich were two young girls, a man and a woman – who were all believed to be family members, police said.

Norfolk Police said officers forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am on Friday following a call from a member of the public.

The bodies of four people were found inside – and they were a man, 45, a 36-year-old woman and two young children, both girls, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said.

He said: “We do believe they were all family members at this time.

“Three of the people are believed to reside at the address and another one not permanently.”

The scene in Costessey (PA)

A cordon is in place and detectives from Norfolk and Suffolk police forces are leading the investigation.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and forensic exams are also under way.

Daniel Sealey, who lives 200-300 yards from the house on the same estate, told the BBC he was “shocked, absolutely shocked” after seeing news of the deaths.

“It’s a quiet estate, things don’t happen around here like this,” he said, sharing that he had heard of the news on social media.

Meanwhile, neighbour Jane Scrafton said she was “shocked” to hear the news that four people had been found dead.

“I saw all the police coming around this morning, and the ambulance and I thought that there was something going on. I thought it was quite serious for the amount of police,” she told ITV News Anglia.