Over a third of staff have been lost from councils across England and Wales during the past decade, new research has revealed.

Almost 600,000 council jobs have gone since 2012, a new study by GMB shows. The union said that the number of workers in local authorities in England and Wales was 1.89 million. By 2024, this number had fallen to 1.29 million.

Birmingham was the worst affected council, losing almost 27,000 workers, the research shows. The West Midlands local authority has made massive funding cuts in recent years as grapples with an massive deficit.

The findings come as the council continues to see waste pile up in several of the city’s neighbourhoods amid an ongoing dispute with waste workers represented by Unite the union.

The other councils worst hit by job losses were Derbyshire and Staffordshire, both also in the Midlands region.

open image in gallery Uncollected household waste in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, as council refuse collectors continue their strike on 15 April 2025 ( Getty )

The GMB has released the figures as it prepares to begin talks with the Local Government Association (LGA) alongside other unions over council workers’ pay claim for 2025/26.

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “These figures are clearly appalling and show the deep and lasting damage austerity has done to our country.

“Council workers look after our loved ones, help our children learn, clear away our rubbish and keep our green spaces clean.

“They are the absolute backbone of society and should have had this year’s pay lift already – instead, we are waiting for a response from the Local Government Association.

“GMB members working in local government face huge pressures, with the cost-of-living rocketing.

“They deserve a decent pay rise.”

A Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Working in local government has never been more valued or important, given the hundreds of essential services provided every day by councils and combined authorities to keep our communities running.

“Significant staff shortages in local government risk having a serious impact on councils’ capacity to deliver services and help Government meet key pledges.

“Government investment in local government and its workforce is key to ensure services are protected and also to delivering its own policy agenda.”