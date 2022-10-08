Girl among 10 killed in petrol station blast ‘had gone to buy mother’s birthday cake’
Police call explosion ‘one of the largest civilian casualities in recent times’
A young girl who had gone to buy her mother’s birthday cake was among the 10 people killed in a petrol station explosion in Ireland.
Police said investigations pointed to a “tragic accident” the day after the blast in County Donegal.
Officers gave an updated death toll of 10 on Saturday afternoon. This included four men, three women, two teenagers and a girl of primary school age.
All victims were from the Creeslough area where the blast that ripped through a petrol station and nearby buildings took place.
It was “one of the largest civilian casualities in recent times” that officers had dealt, a police spokesperson said.
One person remained in hospital in critical condition, officials said. Seven others were understood to be in a stable condition.
Garry Martin, the director of emergency services at Donegal County Council, said workers will remain on site in Creeslough for the ongoing search and checking phase to ensure there are no remaining casualties in the building.
Friday afternoon’s explosion ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.
Superintendent David Kelly from Milford garda station told a press conference on Saturday: “This is a tragedy for our community. There are families left devastated.
“I want to offer, on behalf of myself and my colleagues that attended the scene, our very sincere condolences.
He added: “I would like say as well, and forgive me if I get a bit emotional because you are dealing with the public.
“At this point in time, we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident.”
More follows...
