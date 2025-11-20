Diary Of A Wimpy Kid author surprises pupils with primary school visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The author of the 300 million-selling Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series has delighted primary school pupils with a surprise visit.

Children at Seaham Trinity Primary School in County Durham expected a dull assembly from the Regional Inspector of Textbooks and Reading Materials about the proper care of library books, before the American author Jeff Kinney stepped on stage.

The school is one of 600 schools supported by the National Literacy Trust’s World of Stories programme, developed in partnership with Puffin Books, which equips primary schools to champion reading for pleasure.

Kinney was celebrating the publication of Partypooper, the 20th book in his Wimpy Kid series and talked to children about his hugely popular creation and how to become an author.

After the event, he said: “It’s so important that we do what we can to ensure that children are excited about reading and feel a sense of achievement when they finish a book that aligns with their interests.

“It was an honour to be able to surprise the students at Seaham Trinity Primary School as part of my visit to the UK.”

He added: “It was such a privilege to interact with kids at Seaham Trinity Primary.

“I felt a real connection with the kids, many of whom I can see writing their own stories later on.

“When I was a kid, I never got to meet any authors. I’m hoping that today’s visit will help kids envision themselves as authors and illustrators in the future.”

Later, Kinney met pupil librarians at a conference in Durham, the first event of its kind, where he thanked them for their work.