Man, 38, charged with murder of 60-year-old grandfather shot in his home

A man has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old grandfather, Durham Police said.

Barry Dawson, 60, was shot through a downstairs window in his terraced house in Stanley, County Durham, on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Dorward, 38, of Annfield Plain, County Durham, has been charged with murder while Michaela Hetherington, 35, also of Annfield Plain, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Both have been remanded in custody and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The force said a 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the case on Wednesday, while a 20-year-old man and 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three are in police custody.

In a tribute released earlier on Wednesday, Mr Dawson’s family described him as “a much-loved father, granddad and partner who will be greatly missed”.

A statement said: “We are truly devastated, and his loss will leave an enormous gap in our lives.”

Mr Dawson’s family continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

A postmortem examination revealed Mr Dawson died of a single gunshot wound.

Durham Police said a 35-strong team of detectives from its major crime team continues to investigate the shooting, with support from armed response officers, specialist crime scene examiners, search teams and neighbourhood officers.

The force said there will continue to be a significant police presence in the Elm Street area of South Moor, Stanley, where Mr Dawson lived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.