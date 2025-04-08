Team of 35 detectives working on murder inquiry after man shot through window

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A team of 35 detectives is working on the murder investigation into the death of a 60-year-old man who was shot through his front window, police have said.

Barry Dawson was blasted once at his home in Elm Street, South Moor, Stanley, County Durham, at around 5.20pm on Saturday.

Doorbell camera footage has emerged of the shooting in which two figures can be seen approaching his terraced home, one smashing the window and another, in a hood, firing once through the blinds, before the pair run off.

A man can then be heard shouting: “They’ve killed me dad.”

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remain in police custody.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Peter Carr spoke to reporters outside Stanley Police Station, saying: “This is an extensive investigation.

“A 35-strong team of detectives from our major crime team are currently working around the clock, with support from armed response officers, specialist crime scene examiners, search teams, and neighbourhood officers.

“This was a frightening incident for those involved and those living nearby.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation while we work to establish exactly what has happened.”

Mr Carr said there will continue to be “significant police activity” in the area for some time.

He said: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a white Seat Arona registration NA24 OJK on the Saturday in the Stanley and Annfield Plain area.

“I’d also urge anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation and has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch – either call us on 101 or approach an officer.”