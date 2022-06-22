British couple break their backs in moped crash on dream Bali holiday

A young British couple are in intensive care in Bali after breaking their backs in a moped crash while on holiday.

Nearly £80,000 has been raised to fund the medical costs of Joella Senior, 27, from Loughborough and her 28 year-old partner Alex Hoyle, from Keyworth in Nottinghamshire.

Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital after moped they were riding on collided with a car on 12 June.

They are receiving medical treatment, costing tens of thousands of pounds.

Ms Senior is now conscious after undergoing surgery on her spine, rib cage, lungs and broken arms, her family said.

Mr Hoyle underwent six hours of surgery on Thursday to stabilise his condition and has had procedures to repair damage to his liver, diaphragm and multiple rib fractures.

He remains unconscious on a ventilator and still needs to have surgery for fractures to his jaw, cheekbones and temporal bones.

In an interview with ITV News Central earlier this week, Ms Senior's mother Jeni Hall described the moment she was made aware that her daughter had been involved in a serious incident.

Receiving a call from a Canadian woman who witnessed the crash, Ms Hall said: "At first it didn't make any sense and then I wondered if it was somebody trying to get money out of me, but it very quickly became apparent to me that this was very real."

"I still feel very numb, and not really in touch with my emotions or anything. I am just functioning."

Both families are facing huge medical bills. Ms Senior's family say they have already had to pay £34,000.

Ms Senior's father was due to travel to Bali yesterday. Her mother plans to make the trip as soon as she gets a new passport. Mr Hoyle's family have already travelled to Bali, a popular destination among travellers and holidaymakers.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page has been set up to help the families of their medical bills. As of Wednesday morning, more than £78,000 had been raised out of a total target of £100,000.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said they are supporting both families and in touch with local authorities in Bali.