Elderly couple die by suicide together after husband’s health deteriorates
‘I can only conclude he was in so much pain he didn’t want to keep deteriorating’
An elderly couple, described as "devoted", ended their lives after one of them suffered from deteriorating health, an inquest has heard.
The bodies of David and Susan Jeffcock were discovered in Whitby on 30 July. They had previously sent a letter to their solicitor confirming their intention to take their own lives.
The inquest in Northallerton heard that Mr Jeffcock, 80, and Mrs Jeffcock, 74, had moved to the North Yorkshire seaside town following their retirement.
Kevin Shepherd, Mr Jeffcock’s nephew, told the hearing that his uncle had been battling bone cancer and must have decided to end his life due to the pain, with Susan choosing to follow him.
In a statement read aloud at the inquest, Mr Shepherd said: "I can only conclude he was in so much pain he didn’t want to keep deteriorating."
He added that "although she was younger, Susan chose to join David", remarking: "That to me shows their devotion".
Mr Shepherd painted a picture of a loving couple, describing Mr Jeffcock as "a lovely man who lived a good life."
He recounted his uncle’s upbringing in Sheffield, his move to Australia as a ‘10-pound pom’, and his return to meet and marry "Susan – the love of his life".
The couple, who decided not to have children, "lived well together", enjoying world travels during their holidays.
Mr Jeffcock worked as a taxi driver for many years, while Mrs Jeffcock was a secretary at Stanley Tools.
The inquest was told that the couple spent much of their life in Sheffield but harboured a dream of retiring to a coastal town. They eventually settled in Whitby, one of their favourite places, in a flat overlooking the harbour.
The hearing also heard that Mr Jeffcock’s health had been declining, with three visits to A&E earlier that year for acute onset headaches and shortness of breath.
A police investigation confirmed the couple’s letter to their solicitor outlining their plans.
Senior North Yorkshire coroner Jonathan Leach concluded that while the couple had no history of mental health issues, Mr Jeffcock did have physical health problems. He recorded a conclusion of suicide for both Mr and Mrs Jeffcock.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
