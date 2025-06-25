Lesley Howell’s family say there’s ‘no joy’ after Hazel Stewart appeal bid fails

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of murder victim Lesley Howell has said there is “no joy” after double killer Hazel Stewart failed in a bid to have her prison sentence reduced.

In a statement, the family said they are continuing to live with a life sentence as they deal with Stewart’s “ongoing attempt to evade justice”.

Stewart, 62, was refused leave at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday to appeal against the length of her sentence for killing her policeman husband and the wife of her former lover.

She is serving a minimum 18 years behind bars for the murders of Constable Trevor Buchanan, 32, and 31-year-old Lesley Howell in 1991.

Ms Howell’s daughter, Dr Lauren Bradford-Clarke, watched the court proceedings via videolink.

A statement from the family said: “We’re relieved that this stage of the legal process has concluded, but there is no joy. No celebration.

“The Court of Appeal’s decision today, upholding all previous rulings, confirms what we’ve known all along.

“We’ve always maintained our confidence in the original judgment and the overwhelming weight of expert opinion supporting our case.

“As Lady Chief Justice Dame (Siobhan) Keegan pointed out, Hazel’s repeated attempts to find a different expert opinion – what she called ‘expert shopping’ – ultimately proved fruitless.”

The statement added: “While this decision offers some reassurance, we recognise that there’s no true end or closure.

“This is a life sentence, and we must continue to live with the pain caused by Hazel’s ongoing attempt to evade justice.

“Nothing will bring our mum back. We have no appeals. No paroles. No release date.

“The cycle of appeal after appeal shows Hazel’s complete lack of remorse and her refusal to take responsibility for her actions.

“My beautiful mum’s memory will not be shadowed by this, and we will continue to love and honour the person she was.”