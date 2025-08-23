Criminals to face being banned from pubs under new sentencing powers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Criminals could be banned from pubs, concerts and sports grounds under plans to give judges powers to pass tougher community sentences.

Offenders could face limits on driving, travel bans and restriction zones confining them to specific areas under the proposals, which would apply in England and Wales.

Those who break the conditions could face being dragged back in front of a judge and given a tougher punishment.

Similar restrictions could also apply to prisoners let out on licence, while mandatory drug testing will also be expanded to cover all those released.

The crisis in prison places has led the Government to explore alternatives to custody.

Courts already have the power to impose conditions on certain sentences, such as banning football hooligans from grounds, but the new measures would allow them to be imposed for any offence.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “When criminals break society’s rules, they must be punished.

“Those serving their sentences in the community must have their freedom restricted there too.

“These new punishments should remind all offenders that, under this Government, crime does not pay.

“Rightly, the public expect the Government to do everything in its power to keep Britain safe, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Government will bring forward legislation for the new powers, which will be monitored by probation officers.

Courts will be able to hand out the conditions to criminals given community or suspended sentences, while probation officers will be able to set them as part of the terms for offenders on licence.