Police search woods for missing woman as third arrest made

Police looking for a woman missing for more than a month are searching woodland as a third person was arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Reanne Coulson, 34, was last seen in Coventry in May and concerns were raised by her family after she failed to make contact with them on her birthday on June 17.

West Midlands Police say specialist teams including police dogs are searching Binley Woods as well as other areas of land in neighbouring Warwickshire “as a result of information received”.

A 38-year-old was detained just before 4pm on Wednesday in the Coventry area on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remains in custody, as does a 42-year-old man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of her murder.

Officers have until late on Friday to either release or charge the man who was arrested on Tuesday.

A 53-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder was released on bail with strict conditions while the investigation continues.

In a fresh appeal for information about her daughter’s whereabouts, Ms Coulson’s mother Lynne Sparkes said: “Is there anybody out there that knows anything about Reanne’s disappearance?

“From one parent to another, you can only imagine how I’m feeling. Please come forward to give our family some closure.

“I just want my baby back.”

Officers searching for Ms Coulson released CCTV on Monday of her near St Mary and Benedict Church on Raglan Street in Coventry at 9.46pm on May 21 to encourage anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

A food bank was in operation at the time and she was last seen leaving the church with food and a carrier bag.

She is believed to have been wearing a black hoodie with large red writing on the back, black jeans with tears in the front, and white footwear, and had a small black handbag worn on her left side.

Ms Coulson was a sex worker and lived a “chaotic life”, her twin sister Kirsten told the media in an appeal on Monday, but said it was “out of the ordinary” not to have heard from her.

She said: “If you were in Vauxhall Street on the 21 or 22 May for whatever reason, if you know anything about my sister’s disappearance, please let the police know.

“Just pick up the phone no matter how small it is. Anything is better than nothing. Your information might just help us to find her.

“We are all worried sick about her. Words can’t describe the pain we are all feeling. Our family are desperate. We need answers. Please help us get Reanne back.”

West Midlands Police said officers from different teams are “working round the clock” to find her and have viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV and taken more than 50 statements from potential witnesses as part of the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, from the force’s major crime unit, said people who may have seen Ms Coulson before she disappeared may be reluctant to come forward because sex workers are known to work in the area.

He said: “We are continuing to work flat out to find Reanne, and get the answers that her family so desperately need.

“I believe people in the Coventry area know what has happened to her. It may be that they are reluctant to come forward with information, but it’s vital that they do.

“Reanne is so loved by her family. Please do the right thing and help us find her, for their sake.”

A dedicated website has been set up where information can be given at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25A53-PO1 or you can call 101 quoting log 6621 of June 18.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.