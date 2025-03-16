Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

One man dead and another with ‘facial injuries’ after Coventry double stabbing

West Midlands Police said officers were called just before 2pm on Saturday to Newcombe Road in Coventry.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 16 March 2025 13:39 GMT
A police car at the scene on Newcombe Road in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)
A police car at the scene on Newcombe Road in Coventry (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

A double stabbing in Coventry killed one man and left another with “potentially life-changing facial injuries”, police say.

West Midlands Police said officers were called just before 2pm on Saturday to Newcombe Road after two men were found with serious stab wounds inside an address.

A man in his 50s was found dead and the second man, also in his 50s, was found with potentially life changing facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

The force said a 51-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

A scene is still in place as forensic examinations and other enquiries are carried out.

