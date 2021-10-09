Two million people across England have now had their Covid-19 booster vaccine, NHS officials revealed on Saturday.

The top-up jabs are being given to people with severely weakened immune systems who might not have mounted a strong response to their initial inoculations as well as to health and social care workers.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said she has had hers and encouraged others who were eligible to do the same.

“It’s fantastic to see that just three weeks into the booster campaign, more than 2 million people have been quick to get their top-up in protection ahead of what will be a busy winter period for the NHS,” she said.

And she added: “Thanks to the incredible efforts of NHS staff who have been vaccinating at mosques, sports grounds and community centres, those who are eligible and most at risk from coronavirus have been able to get their booster shot.

“I have received my booster shot ahead of winter to protect myself and those around me. I would urge others to do the same. It is quick, effective and provides really important protection against the virus.”

Some 49 million first doses have now been administered in the UK – about 73 per cent of the population – along with about 45 million second doses (67 per cent).

The figures mean that England’s rates have slipped from being the highest in Europe to 12th.

Experts say the fall is due to a decision to vaccinate children over the age of 12 taking longer than in many other countries and a refusal to create a vaccination passport system such as that being used in France and Scotland.

People currently eligible for a booster jab include those aged 50 and over, frontline health and social care workers, and those aged between 16 and 49 with an underlying health condition putting them at greater risk from the virus.