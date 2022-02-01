Total UK Covid cases jump by 760,000 as reinfections added for first time
The number of cases reported in the UK now includes possible reinfections in England and Northern Ireland, with data for Scotland and Wales to be added in the near future
The UK’s total Covid cases have jumped by around 760,000 after reinfections in England were added for the first time.
A reinfection is defined as someone who tests positive for Covid-19 more than 90 days after a previous positive result.
Until now, the daily figures for cases included only those who had reported themselves as testing positive for the virus for the first time.
Now England and Northern Ireland have added them to the daily count, with data for Scotland and Wales to be added in the near future.
The cumulative number of UK cases since the pandemic began has been adjusted to incorporate all possible reinfections to date, which in England alone is believed to be 588,114.
On top of this, 173,328 previously unreported cases have been added which sent the UK overall total from 16.5m on January 30 to 17.3m yesterday.
It’s thought the majority of the recorded reinfections were caused by Omicron, which is believed to spread more easily than previous variants.
According to the Office of National Statistics, the risk of re-infection is 16 times higher due to Omicron, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA )adding that re-infections jumped to 10 per cent during Omicron’s peak.
The UKHSA also warned that the pandemic continues and more variants emerge, it is more likely that people will be reinfected with Covid.
Professor Steven Riley, UKHSA’s Director General of Data and Analytics, said: “Reinfection remained at very low levels until the start of the Omicron wave. It is right that our daily reporting processes reflect how the virus has changed.
“We continue to see downward trends in case numbers and incidence of illness as we work to reduce the impact of the pandemic on our day-to-day lives.
“With vaccination still a great defence against infection and illness, please get jabbed as soon as possible.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies