Discharging Covid patients to care homes was unlawful, High Court rules

Government policies on discharging patients from hospital to care homes at the outset of the pandemic were “unlawful” because they failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of Covid, High Court judges have ruled.

The case was brought by two women whose fathers died from Covid-19 and who said the government failed to protect care home residents during the pandemic.

Cathy Gardner, whose father Michael Gibson died, and Fay Harris, whose father Donald died, have took High Court action against Health Secretary Sajid Javid, NHS England and Public Health England.

They asked two judges to make declarations that unlawful decisions were made.

Lawyers representing Mr Javid, NHS England and Public Health England are fought the claim.

Dr Gardner, who has an academic qualification, is in her 60s and from Sidmouth, Devon. She said her father had died at the age of 88 at a care home in Bicester, Oxfordshire, in April 2020.

A barrister representing the two women told Lord Justice Bean and Mr Justice Garnham that between March and June 2020 – when Matt Hancock was health secretary – more than 20,000 elderly or disabled care home residents had died from Covid-19 in England and Wales.

Jason Coppel QC said the fathers of Dr Gardner and Ms Harris were part of that “toll”.

“The care home population was known to be uniquely vulnerable to being killed or seriously harmed by Covid-19,” said Mr Coppel in a written case outline.

“The government’s failure to protect it, and positive steps taken by the Government which introduced Covid-19 infection into care homes, represent one of the most egregious and devastating policy failures in the modern era.”

More follows...