The government has changed guidance for some areas in England in response to the new coronavirus variant first detected in India.

Days after lockdown measures were eased nationwide, certain parts of the country were hit by new advice aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

People have been urged to follow new guidance on travel and socialising in these areas, as the rest of the country enjoys relaxed measures.

What is the new advice?

The government has urged people in these areas to meet outside instead of inside where possible.

It comes just days after pubs and restaurants reopened for indoor service and people in England were allowed to socialise indoors with up to six people – or a group from two households – after months of lockdown.

The new local guidance also tells the public to avoid travelling in and out of the eight areas unless it is essential, which can include for education or work, if working from home is not possible.

People have also been told to stay at least two metres away from those they do not live with, unless they are in a support bubble.

This comes after England’s roadmap out of lockdown said the public can make “informed, personal decisions on close contact” – including hugging – as part of relaxations from 17 May.

What areas have been issued with new advice?

Areas of northwest England have been hit with the new guidance, including Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton and Burnley.

North Tyneside in the North East and Kirklees in West Yorkshire also fall under the new guidance, as well as Bedford and the London Borough of Hounslow.

Leicester – which was the first area of England to be hit with a local lockdown last year – is also on the list.

Why these areas?

A variant of coronavirus first detected in India has sparked alarm in the UK, where it is considered a “variant of concern”.

The UK government said this variant “spreads more easily from person-to-person”.

It is spreading fastest in the areas targeted by new advice on socilalising and travel.

When was the advice issued?

Local officials have claimed they were left in the dark about the changes, which were made without an announcement.

The Cabinet Office updated its website with new guidance for six areas last Friday in the afternoon, while advice over two areas affected – Bolton and Blackburn – was changed a week earlier.