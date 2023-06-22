Watch live as Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance give evidence to Covid inquiry

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Professor Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance give evidence to the UK’s Covid inquiry on Thursday 22 June.

Both are expected to be questioned on why Britain’s pandemic plans were based on flu and the idea of building up herd immunity, rather than doing more to stop a virus from getting in or at least slowing its spread.

They are speaking after a number of high-profile political figures including David Cameron and Jeremy Hunt were quizzed earlier this week.

Sir Chris took the post of England’s chief medical officer in 2019, having previously worked within government for 10 years and Sir Patrick, meanwhile, served as the chief scientific adviser to the government from 2018 to 2023.

Both are giving evidence during the first phase of the Covid inquiry, which is focused on the UK’s preparedness ahead of the pandemic.