Covid inquiry report live: UK failed to properly plan for pandemic, Baroness Hallett expected to conclude
Baroness Heather Hallett to deliver report on the UK’s preparedness for dealing with a pandemic when Covid-19 hit
Louise Thomas
Editor
The UK failed to plan effectively for a pandemic, the first report by the Covid-19 Inquiry is expected to conclude.
The inquiry, which publishes its report on Thursday, reviewed how prepared the country was to face a deadly outbreak before 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic swept around the world.
Former prime minister Lord Cameron admitted during the hearings that it was a “mistake” for his government to focus too heavily on preparations for combating an influenza wave rather than a coronavirus-like pandemic.
But he defended cuts to public services under his leadership, which doctors and unions have blamed for leaving the NHS in a “parlous state”.
Matt Hancock, who was health secretary under Boris Johnson during the pandemic, said it was a “colossal” failure to assume the spread of the virus could not be stopped.
His predecessor in the job, Jeremy Hunt, admitted to being part of “groupthink”, leading to a “narrowness of thinking”.
As well as highlighting blunders made in the run-up to the pandemic, inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett is expected to make recommendations about how the UK can better prepare itself for a future outbreak.
Hancock ‘wanted to decide who should live or die if NHS was overwhelmed’
From one of our live blogs last year: Matt Hancock, when he was health secretary, believed that he – rather than doctors or the public – should decide “who should live and who should die” if hospitals became overwhelmed with Covid patients, a former NHS chief executive said:
Everything you need to know about the inquiry
By poring over hundreds of documents, scrutinising the details and hearing testimony on all aspects of the UK’s response to a global disaster that claimed more than 227,000 British lives, the inquiry hopes to draw clear conclusions and perhaps provide a degree of closure for those traumatised or in mourning:
‘Failures to prepare’ under the spotlight
“Failures to properly prepare” for a pandemic in the UK are expected to come under the spotlight on Thursday as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry publishes its first report.
Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett will report on how well the UK was able to face a deadly outbreak in the run up to 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic swept across Britain.
The report is expected to highlight the UK’s focus on preparing for a flu pandemic instead of a coronavirus pandemic.
Lady Hallett may highlight how austerity measures led to public health cutbacks.
She could potentially also comment on preparations surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE) and a government focused on Brexit.
