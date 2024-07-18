Covid inquiry report live: UK pandemic plan failures set to be laid bare as Brexit likely to be blamed
Baroness Hallett to deliver report today on how prepared country was to face deadly outbreak when coronavirus hit
Failures to properly plan for a pandemic in the UK are expected to be laid bare today as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry publishes its first report, with Brexit set to at least partly be blamed.
The inquiry reviewed how prepared the country was to face a deadly outbreak before 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world.
Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett could comment on preparations surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE) and a government focused on Brexit.
Former prime minister Lord Cameron admitted during the hearings that it was a “mistake” for his government to focus too heavily on preparing for a flu instead of a coronavirus pandemic. However, he defended cuts to public services under his leadership.
Matt Hancock, who was health secretary under Boris Johnson during the pandemic, said it was a “colossal” failure to assume the spread of the virus could not be stopped.
His predecessor in the job, Jeremy Hunt, admitted to being part of “groupthink”, leading to a “narrowness of thinking”.
Lady Hallett is also expected to make recommendations about how the UK can better prepare itself for a future outbreak.
What the nine modules are covering
The first inquiry module, called Resilience and Preparedness, focused on planning for a pandemic.
The second focused on core UK decision-making and political governance.
The third looks at the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare systems in the four nations of the UK.
Others are examining vaccines and therapeutics; procurement; the care sector and the “test, trace and isolate” strategy.
Modules announced but not yet opened will cover children and young people; and the economic response.
Expert calls for counterterrorism-style planning to plan for next disease
One leading expert says officials should prepare for future pandemic threats with counterterrorism-style approaches.
Professor Liam Smeeth, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: “The key lesson from the first UK Covid Inquiry report is that if the UK waits for the next pandemic to emerge, it will be too late.
“The fight against pandemics is like counterterrorism: we must use similar approaches such as gathering and sharing the best intelligence on global disease threats and joining forces to confront outbreaks before they become pandemics.
“Like terrorists, lethal viruses take no notice of national borders and can strike anywhere at any time.
“We have to work with global partners to combat this global threat: this means not just improving our planning, surveillance, and ability to respond in the UK, but supporting those on the front line fighting outbreaks around the world.”
Academics have said it is a question of “when not if” another pandemic will hit, so it is hoped that recommendations, if implemented, could put the UK in a better starting place to face a new and unknown disease – known by many as Disease X.
Advice could save lives in future, say campaigners
Campaigners for people who lost loved ones in the pandemic said the inquiry’s recommendations have the potential to save lives in the future.
Brenda Doherty, on behalf of Covid 19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said: “The publication of the module one report marks a huge milestone for bereaved families like mine.
“We know that for lives to be saved in the future, lessons must be learnt from the mistakes of the past.
“Sadly, nobody knows the true cost of the government’s failure to prepare as we do.
“From campaigning to bring about an inquiry to hearing revelation after revelation regarding the ways in which our loved ones were failed, the years leading up to today have been draining.
“We know, however, that the inquiry’s recommendations have the potential to save lives in the future, if lessons have been learnt from the loss of our loved ones.”
