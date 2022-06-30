Engineer, 27, died from blood clot on brain days after first Covid jab, inquest hears
Jack Last began suffering headaches and vomiting a week after vaccine and died two weeks later
A 27-year-old engineer died from a blood clot on his brain days after his first Covid jab, an inquest has been told.
Jack Last died on 20 April 2021, exactly three weeks after he was given a coronavirus vaccine on 30 March.
An inquest heard he suffered headaches and vomiting a week after having the jab, the BBC reported.
A CT scan was carried out on 10 April, which revealed Mr Last had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis - a blood clot.
He had surgery and treatment but died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on 20 April last year.
Mr Last, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, enjoyed canyoning and bungee jumping and was previously described as “fit as ever”.
His sister Jasmine Last said the family had instructed solicitors to lead inquest proceedings on their behalf.
Last year, Ms Last said she believed her brother’s death was linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
She told a reporter: “We’re waiting for the post-mortem results and the inquest date to be confirmed – but we do believe that his death was linked to the vaccine.
“It was very unusual for Jack to feel unwell at all. To my knowledge, he had never had a day off work due to illness.”
The inquest, at Suffolk Coroners’ Court, was adjourned pending a pre-inquest review.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies