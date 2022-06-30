A 27-year-old engineer died from a blood clot on his brain days after his first Covid jab, an inquest has been told.

Jack Last died on 20 April 2021, exactly three weeks after he was given a coronavirus vaccine on 30 March.

An inquest heard he suffered headaches and vomiting a week after having the jab, the BBC reported.

A CT scan was carried out on 10 April, which revealed Mr Last had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis - a blood clot.

He had surgery and treatment but died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on 20 April last year.

Mr Last, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, enjoyed canyoning and bungee jumping and was previously described as “fit as ever”.

His sister Jasmine Last said the family had instructed solicitors to lead inquest proceedings on their behalf.

Last year, Ms Last said she believed her brother’s death was linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

She told a reporter: “We’re waiting for the post-mortem results and the inquest date to be confirmed – but we do believe that his death was linked to the vaccine.

“It was very unusual for Jack to feel unwell at all. To my knowledge, he had never had a day off work due to illness.”

The inquest, at Suffolk Coroners’ Court, was adjourned pending a pre-inquest review.