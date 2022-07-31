Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Families are still facing a “postcode lottery” of Covid restrictions at care homes, with some being forced to wear masks and see their loved ones through perspex screens despite official rules being relaxed.

Visits should be unrestricted unless there is a Covid outbreak in a home, when residents are allowed “to have one visitor at a time”, according to guidance from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

However, some homes are still imposing extra restrictions, leaving families at the mercy of individual providers.

One man, who spoke to The Independent on the condition of anonymity, is only allowed to see his elderly father for 30 minutes through a perspex screen because of a Covid case in his Shropshire care home. When the home does not have an outbreak, he can see his father in a conservatory if he has a negative lateral flow test and has a mask on. Visits inside the main home aren’t allowed.

“At the start I was happy with the arrangements,” he said, referring to the home’s restrictions during the height of Covid, “but two and a half years on at some point, we’ve got to learn to live with it. Visiting behind a piece of plastic is not learning to live with Covid.”

Wearing a mask is also difficult because it takes five to 10 minutes for his father to recognise him, the man said. “He’s got dementia and it’s not fair to him. When you’ve just got half an hour behind a piece of plastic on a porch it’s very difficult to get any sort of conversation going.”

The number of incidents, which are classified as suspected Covid outbreaks with at least one linked positive case, in care homes has been steadily increasing over the past month.

There were 330 Covid incidents recorded in care homes during the week 11 July to 17 July 2022, according to the latest UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data.

That was up from 164 from 13 to 19 June, followed by 211 cases the following week and 312 the week after. Although 330 incidents is the highest the figure has been in six months, that is down on last Christmas’s Covid spike when there were 549 recorded incidents in care homes.

Diane Mayhew, co-founder of the campaign group Rights for Residents, said that many of England’s 17,600 care homes were refusing to lift restrictions despite government guidance being relaxed.

“Over a year since all Covid restrictions were lifted for everyone living in the community, many of those living in care settings are still subject to harsh visiting restrictions. Many care homes have embraced the relaxed visiting guidance, but many care homes refuse to lift the restrictions, imposing their own rules that bear no resemblance to official guidance.

“We still have a postcode lottery in which some homes cherry pick the parts of the guidance they choose to follow, some not following the guidance at all and some that follow the guidelines to the letter,” she said.

In some cases, residents have been served eviction notices in response to their family members challenging restrictions, Ms Mayhew said.

“The CQC does not investigate individual cases, leaving families with nowhere to turn when they are denied contact with their loved ones and they have lost faith in the ability of the regulator to act,” she added.

One woman, in her 50s, whose 80-year-old father is at a care home in Derbyshire, told The Independent: “For how long are care home residents going to be treated as lesser members of society?”

Church Crookham care home near to Fleet in Hampshire ran enhanced visits during the pandemic, enabling meaningful contact for residents who need extra support from loved ones (PA)

The daughter, who did not want to give her name for fear of repercussions from the home, said that until this Tuesday she wasn’t allowed to visit her father during a Covid outbreak. Only her mother was allowed to visit, as a designated visitor. She challenged the home, saying that council and government guidance specifies one visitor at a time, and not one visitor in total.

The home has since updated its rules but only allows one family member each day. She accused the home of “scaremongering” with its emails to families, in which they ask them not go to the theatre or concerts before visiting the home for fear of infection.

Masks are also still mandatory during the visits. “Until May this year, my Dad hadn’t seen our families’ faces in two years,” the woman said. “If we get close enough to him he does try to take our masks off because he doesn’t like them. We were allowed to take our masks off when he had an end-of-life scare but we’re back to having to wear them all the time now.”

Linda’s 87-year-old mother is at a care home in Stockton-on-Tees. Linda, 65, told The Independent: “I just find it unbelievable that we’ve still got locked doors, whereas before we had a code where we could come and go as we please.

“Now we have to sign in, fill out a Covid questionnaire, and can only see my mother in her room. It’s been nearly three years. I don’t understand why they are still being penalised. We’re not allowed in any of the communal areas.”

In the public areas, such as the corridors, Linda still has to wear a mask and when she took off her mask in her mother’s room she said she was told off by a manager.

The Department for Health and Social Care did not respond to requests for comment.