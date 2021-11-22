Almost half of UK adults back lockdown for unvaccinated, poll finds

Almost half of UK adults back introducing a national lockdown from December for those who have not had at least two Covid-19 vaccinations, polling shows.

According to data collected by Savanta ComRes, 45 per cent of adults support introducing the selective lockdown, while 32 per cent oppose the measure.

Opposition to a lockdown for the unvaccinated is highest amongst those aged 18-34 (39 per cent) and, unsurprisingly, those who have yet to be vaccinated at all (67 per cent).

Support is highest amongst those aged above 55-years-old (55 per cent) and Conservative voters (52 per cent).

Many are also in favour of the government reducing the waiting time between the second dose of the vaccine and the third ‘booster’ jab, backed by 46 per cent of people. One in six opposed the suggestion.

Commenting on the findings, Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta ComRes, said: “Despite the UK government stressing the point that it wishes to avoid further covid restrictions at all costs, news from across Europe of what some view as drastic measures to encourage vaccine uptake will undoubtedly be on the minds of many as a distinct possibility as winter approaches.

“And, with Britons having been consistently in favour of tighter restrictions and measures to encourage vaccination in our polling from the last 18 months, it comes as little surprise to see such a significant proportion in favour of an unvaccinated-only lockdown.”

It comes after protests and violence erupted across Europe over tougher coronavirus restrictions to contain the latest wave of infections.

Austria was the first country to take the drastic measure of starting a full national lockdown, starting from Monday.

Demonstrations took place over the weekend in a number of countries including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Crotia, Italy, the Netherlands and Swizterland, with public anger rising over Covid-19 measures such as partial lockdowns, tighter curbs on the unvaccinated, and mandatory jabs.

Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, accounting for half of global cases and deaths with many countries experiencing a record number of daily infections in recent weeks.

The World Health Organisation said it was “very worried” about the spread of Covid-19 on the continent and warned that 500,000 more deaths could be recorded by March unless urgent action is taken.