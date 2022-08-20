Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ministers urged to bring in Covid-style hardship payments for monkeypox isolation

‘We cannot resign ourselves to monkeypox becoming endemic,’ councillors wrote

Holly Bancroft
Saturday 20 August 2022 08:35
Comments
What is Monkeypox?

Ministers have been urged to provide financial support for people isolating with monkeypox.

More than 100 LGBTQ+ councillors and London Assembly members have written to the health secretary demanding help.

People who test positive for monkeypox can be asked to isolate for up to three weeks but there is no dedidacted financial support to do so.

Those who are isolating either have to bear the financial cost themselves or get help from the welfare system, such as the Household Support Fund.

Have you been impacted by monkeypox? If so email holly.bancroft@independent.co.uk

Recommended

“We cannot resign ourselves to monkeypox becoming endemic. To do so would be to fail a generation of gay and bisexual men,” 114 councillors and assembly members wrote.

“As LGBT+ councillors and assembly members from across the political spectrum, we are united in asking that you act now so that we do not pay a greater cost later.”

Monkeypox can cause a rash 1 to 5 days after first symptoms

(AP)

They added: “Local authorities are well placed to support those who face financial hardship as a result of needing to self-isolate” but “this needs additional resource and leadership from government.”

Monkeypox symptoms include a high temperature, a headache, muscle aches, swollen glands and joint pain.

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms, and often begins on the face before spreading.

The symptoms usually clear up in a few weeks.

“Without clear guidance and reimbursement for local authorities, there is a risk that some people in severe need of financial support will be forced to choose between their health and those of others, and being able to pay the bills,” the letter read.

The stocks of monkeypox vaccine in the UK could run out in weeks

(AP)

The councillors’ also shared their concerns that the government was not providing enough information about monkeypox, especially around vaccinations.

“As with the early response to the HIV epidemic, our community is coming together to share information and support each other. The burden cannot fall on LGBT+ people to do this alone and it is not enough,” the said.

Recommended

They urged the government to urgently review its procurement procedures for the monkeypox vaccine ahead of the autumn.

Vaccine supplies are running out and the UK Health Security Agency predicted that there would be none left by the end of August.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in