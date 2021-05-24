A series of new pilot schemes are being launched across England in an attempt to encourage people to get tested for Covid-19 and to self-isolate if they test positive.

The pilot schemes will include offering those attempting to self-isolate whilst living in overcrowded houses free accommodation to isolate effectively.

The plan will also include increased social care to support adults deemed vulnerable, as well as “buddying” services for those in need of mental health support and translation assistance for those who cannot speak English.

A total of £11.9 million has been allocated towards the pilot schemes by the government and this funding will be split between nine local authorities, all with high infection rates.

These areas include Newham and Hackney in London, Yorkshire and the Humber, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Merseyside, Peterborough and Somerset.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “We recognise just how challenging self-isolation is for many people and these pilots will help us find the best ways to support people and making it easier for everyone to keep doing their bit.”

Mr Hancock cited variants as the main concern, calling them “a trojan horse for our hard-won progress.” He went on to add that it is “more vital than ever that we do what we can to show them the exit door” and suggested that people should make sure they self isolate when asked to do so.

A report from Public Health England and King’s College London, released in April, indicated that only 18 per cent of people in the UK get tested if they have symptoms of coronavirus.

In total, only 43 per cent were reported to stick to self-isolation rules with people saying that they had broken the isolation guidelines to go to the shops or to work.

Other reasons for breaking self-isolation included for a medical need other than Covid-19, or to care for a vulnerable person.