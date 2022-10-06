Covid hospitalisations soar by 37% in a week to worst level in months
Numbers of people having to go into hospital with Covid-19 are at their highest level in months, health chiefs say.
The total rose by 37 per cent in the past week, goverment figures show.
Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “This week’s data shows further concerning increases in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates, which are now at their highest level in months.
“Outbreaks in hospitals and care homes are also on the rise.”
More follows
