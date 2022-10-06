Covid hospitalisations soar by 37% in a week to worst level in months

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Numbers of people having to go into hospital with Covid-19 are at their highest level in months, health chiefs say.

The total rose by 37 per cent in the past week, goverment figures show.

Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “This week’s data shows further concerning increases in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates, which are now at their highest level in months.

“Outbreaks in hospitals and care homes are also on the rise.”

