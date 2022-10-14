Covid cases surge across UK again as one in 35 people in England now has virus

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Covid cases in the UK have risen again, with one in 35 people in England now having the virus.

It is the fourth consecutive increase in England.

The rise means the total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.7 million in the week to 3 October, up 31 per cent from 1.3 million in the previous week.

In England, the estimated number of people testing positive was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.

Infections increased in all regions of England in the latest week, except for the northeast, where the trend was uncertain, according to government experts.

In Wales, infection numbers rose, with an estimated 74,900 people tested positive, equating to 2.47 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 40 people.

In Northern Ireland, positive tests continued to rise, and the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 was 45,100, equating to 2.46 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 40 people.

In Scotland, the trend was uncertain, according to the Office for National Statistics, but the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 was 109,700, equating to 2.08 per cent of the population, or around 1 in 50 people.

Covid cases have been relatively low through the summer months but are beginning to rise again.

Infections increased in all age groups except those aged 2 to school Year 11, with a notable increase in older age groups in England and Wales in the most recent week.

Hospital admissions of people with coronavirus increased to 12.6 per 100,000 in the week ending Sunday, statistics show.

More follows...