Police commissioners fear ‘freedom day’ will unlock summer of ‘endless New Year’s Eves’

Police are bracing to deal with chaotic celebrations likened to “New Year’s Eve over and over and over again” as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Forces across England have been reporting increases in violence and anti-social behaviour linked to pubs and bars in recent weeks, and Euro 2020 was the worst football tournament on record for crime.

They expect further spikes after nightclubs reopen on Monday and national rules on gatherings, venue capacity and social distancing are scrapped.

Police and crime commissioners (PCCs), who are elected to oversee regional forces, said they were “really concerned”.

Kim McGuinness, the PCC for Northumbria, said: “It has been like New Year’s Eve over and over and over again in terms of demand and it’s probably going to get even more intensive as we go through the summer. Fewer people are going abroad and more are going out.”

She told a press conference that people appeared to be making up for lost time and missed “rites of passage” after more than a year of lockdowns and restrictions.

“We’re coming into a time when society will open in a way it hasn’t in a long time,” Ms McGuinness added. “We will see people feeling that freedom and relaxation.”

Marc Jones, chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said licenced premises should ensure they “do their bit” to maintain order.

“We cannot have this just being a policing issue, we are a society,” he added.

Venues are expected to diverge in their approach to the legal changes, with some encouraging customers to continue wearing masks, socially distance and order from tables, while others scrap all public health measures.

There are concerns that attempts to enforce inconsistent rules could cause disputes, but Mr Jones said it was not the police’s job to “manage venues”, adding: “If businesses make a decision, that’s a matter for them.”

Festus Akinbusoye, the Bedfordshire PCC, said that police would not be enforcing continuing government health guidance as it will no longer be underpinned by law.

Legal requirements for social distancing and capacity limits will be lifted on Monday (Getty)

“Most police forces eased back some time ago just because of the resource demand on them,” he added.

Police in England and Wales had issued a total of 117,213 fines for breaches of coronavirus laws by 20 June, and the power to hand out penalties will stop on Monday.

Mr Jones said officers would “always be there to enforce the law and public order” but were being stretched as crime nears pre-coronavirus levels once more.

The most recent provisional police data shows that crime is only 3 per cent lower than it was during the same period in 2019.

Ms McGuinness appealed for people to “take it easy a little bit”, adding: “You need to think about people like hospital staff, like police officers, like nightclub staff – all of those people who are going to have to pick up the pieces.”

The Metropolitan Police said it was “important that people remain cautious” amid soaring Covid cases.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors, the force’s lead for coronavirus, said: “We should all continue to act responsibly, listening to government guidance on how we can keep our friends and family safe by getting tested regularly and isolating if you show symptoms of the virus.”

It comes after disorder and vandalism was seen across the country linked to the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Mr Jones condemned “completely mindless idiots” who smashed up an Italian restaurant in Lincolnshire, while forces are collating reports of other attacks targeting Italians.

Cheshire Constabulary chief constable Mark Roberts, who is the national lead for football policing, previously told The Independent the timing of the tournament had seen a “dangerous combination of factors” after the lifting of restrictions was delayed from June.

“Coming out of lockdown, the night time economy has been really busy and I think we can anticipate that being even more so,” he added.