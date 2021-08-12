Sajid Javid to announce end of self-isolation for double vaccinated adults from Monday

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is today issuing guidance that will allow full-vaccinated people to avoid self-isolation from Monday.

Under the new rules people with both jabs and under-18s will no longer have to isolate if pinged - instead they will be “advised” to take a PCR test to see if they have coronavirus.

Double vaccinated adults will be able to escape the restrictions if they have received their final dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to contact with a positive coronavirus case. However anyone who does test positive will still need to self-isolate regardless of age or vaccination status.

If they are “pinged” before August 16th then adults with two jabs will only have to isolate up until Monday, when they can then leave isolation.

75 percent of adults are now double-jabbed and new cases are stable at around the 30,000 a day mark. But people who have yet to receive their first or second jabs are still being asked to isolate if they come into contact with a coronavirus case.

People who have had both jabs can still get infected and the Government is advising them to consider other precautions, such as wearing a mask in enclosed spaces and limiting contact with other people, to stop the spread of the virus.

The Health department will also still advise all people with coronavirus symptoms to self-isolate and get a PCR test, and remain in isolation until the result comes back.

Most double-vaccinated health and social care workers who are close contacts of a covid case will also be able to return to work, following a negative test result.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Getting two doses of a vaccine has tipped the odds in our favour and allowed us to safely reclaim our lost freedoms, and from Monday we can take another huge step back towards our normal lives by removing self-isolation requirements for double jabbed people who are contacts of people with Covid-19. Double jabbed people who test positive will still need to self-isolate.”

Head of NHS Test and Trace Dr Jenny Harries said: “Although two doses of vaccine will greatly reduce your own risk of becoming unwell with Covid-19, it is still possible to contract the virus and pass it to others. So if you develop symptoms at any time - vaccinated or not - you should get a test and be very careful in your contact with others until you have received a negative test result.”