A deadly and highly infectious strain of coronavirus that killed 8,000 cats in Cyprus has made its way to the UK, scientists have said.

A cat that was brought to the UK from the Mediterranean island was found to be infected, after it developed symptoms and was sent for tests and treatment by its owner.

The strain has been identified as a new hybrid of existing feline coronavirus and canine coronavirus and is called F-CoV-23, while it is not linked to Covid-19.

Symptoms for the coronavirus include mild diarrheoa and lethargy, yet in the majority of cases cats display no symptoms at all, which makes it difficult to diagnose and treat.

However, one in 10 cases mutates into the virus feline infection peritonitis (FIP), which is often deadly and causes a loss of appetite, jaundice and anemia.

There is no evidence this disease can spread to humans and dogs (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

It is estimated that this new virus was responsible for an outbreak in Cyprus, although reports suggest that the number of killed cats could be more than 300,000.

In a desperate attempt to curb the outbreak, Cypriot officials authorised human Covid treatments on cats to be used in August.

However, scientists from the Royal Veterinary College, the University of Edinburgh and the Cypriot government found that the British case had the same “genetic fingerprint” as 91 of those in Cyprus.

In the study, which has been published before it has been peer-reviewed, the scientists warn there is a “significant risk” of the outbreak spreading further.

“This is exemplified by the recent confirmation of a first UK-imported case with further investigations into other cases ongoing,” they add.

It also found that the combination of canine and feline coronaviruses – which includes the cat virus gaining the dog pathogen’s spike protein – has led it to become more infectious.

Cats diagnosed with feline infection peritonitis, which is caused by the coronavirus, become lethargic, and commonly suffer from a fever, a swollen abdomen and inflammation.

It is almost always fatal unless treated, while a veterinary drug called GS-441524 can treat FIP effectively if given early but is currently expensive.

While they are effective, it is currently illegal for vets to use human Covid drugs, such as remdesivir and molnupiravir, to treat a cat with FIP in the UK.

Experts have said there is no evidence that dogs or humans can be infected, while there is no reason for worried cat owners to keep their pets inside and away from other animals at present.

Dr Alexandros Chardas, Lecturer in Veterinary Anatomic Pathology, and Dr Sarah Tayler, Lecturer in Small Animal Internal Medicine, both at the Royal Veterinary College, told The Independent: “If the cat has not travelled to Cyprus or been in contact with other cats that have visited Cyprus, the risk is minimal.

“Given the low density of stray cats in the UK, the likelihood of FCoV-23 spreading is considered to be low. However, catteries, rehoming centres, pet hotels, and veterinary practices should remain vigilant and informed about this emerging virus.

“The cats develop the classic signs of FIP with enlarged abdomen and can also be off their food. Occasionally, they may display neurological clinical signs or experience difficulty breathing. In the presence of suspected clinical signs, owners are advised to promptly contact their veterinarian for assessment and guidance.”