Events held across the UK to trial bringing back mass gatherings have so far yielded positive results, with just 15 people reportedly contracting Covid-19 out of roughly 60,000 who took part.

On Friday, the Government confirmed the figures to The Independent, asserting that the appearance of 15 cases was in line with the broader population.

Indeed, latest figures show that the rate of people testing positive for coronavirus in the UK is about 22 infections per 100,000 people.

In the trials, nine-large scale events were held across the UK, including the Brit Awards and the FA Cup final.

The Brit Awards saw 4,000 people in attendance, while the FA Cup final was attended by 21,000 fans.

Those who attended were exempt from most coronavirus rules.

Meanwhile, in Liverpool, a rave was attended by 3,000 clubgoers, while events also included an outdoor cinema event, a music festival and an indoor business gathering.

The events were held in a bid to track the impact of large-scale events as the Government plans to allow the return of big crowds this summer.

“The aim of our world-leading Events Research Programme is to examine the risk of Covid-19 transmission at large events and explore how crowds can be welcomed back in bigger numbers safely,” a government spokesperson told The Independent.

“The pilots have been designed in a scientifically controlled way to reduce the risk of transmission for attendees. We are working closely with NHS Test and Trace to ensure everyone can be traced following a positive test,” they said.

The latest findings come amid concerns over the impact that the rise of the Indian variant of coronavirus could have on the Government’s plans for a full reopening next month.

In England, cases of coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

After dropping for five weeks in a row, the percentage of people who have tested positive for the virus suggest “early signs of a potential increase”, the ONS said on Friday, with 49,000 people testing positive in the week up to 15 May, up by 9,000 on the previous week.

The government has maintained it will let science take the lead on its plans for a full easing of restrictions.